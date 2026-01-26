    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVossloh AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Vossloh
    Vossloh Secures €250M in Hybrid Bond Placement

    Vossloh taps capital markets with a €250m hybrid bond, underscoring investor confidence as it funds digital, data-driven rail infrastructure innovations.

    Foto: Markus Mainka - stock.adobe.com
    • Vossloh AG successfully placed a hybrid bond worth €250 million, indicating strong demand from institutional investors.
    • The bond has a coupon rate of 5.375%, positioned at the lower end of the marketing range.
    • Proceeds will primarily be used to enhance digital competencies related to rail infrastructure services.
    • The bond has an indefinite term, is callable by Vossloh after five years, and is fully classified as equity under IFRS.
    • Vossloh plans to expand expertise in data-driven services, utilizing innovative methods for infrastructure condition data analysis.
    • Jefferies acted as the Global Coordinator and Manager for the bond placement.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Vossloh is on 19.03.2026.

    The price of Vossloh at the time of the news was 81,65EUR and was down -0,43 % compared with the previous day.
    3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 81,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,31 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.219,11PKT (-0,39 %).


    ISIN:DE0007667107WKN:766710





