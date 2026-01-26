ABO Energy Signs Standstill Deal with Major Creditors
ABO Energy faces a crucial turning point as it secures a standstill deal with key lenders, paving the way for a comprehensive restructuring plan now under negotiation.
Foto: Horst Galuschka - picture alliance/dpa
- ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA has entered into a standstill agreement with creditors regarding significant financing arrangements.
- The agreement covers syndicated loans, bilateral loans, selected guarantee lines, and promissory note loans.
- This standstill agreement is a preliminary step towards a restructuring plan currently being negotiated with financing partners.
- The lenders will not assert any rights from potential termination grounds during the negotiation of the restructuring plan.
- A renowned consulting firm has been commissioned to prepare a restructuring report, expected in draft form by February 2026.
- The company aims to include creditors of the 2024/2029 bond in the standstill agreement and will convene a vote without a meeting soon.
The price of ABO Energy at the time of the news was 6,7900EUR and was down -7,87 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,8600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,03 % since publication.
-7,18 %
+5,65 %
-37,34 %
-78,90 %
-82,20 %
-91,25 %
-84,98 %
-28,89 %
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
