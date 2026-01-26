ABO Energy Signs Standstill Deal with Major Creditors

ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA has entered into a standstill agreement with creditors regarding significant financing arrangements.

The agreement covers syndicated loans, bilateral loans, selected guarantee lines, and promissory note loans.

This standstill agreement is a preliminary step towards a restructuring plan currently being negotiated with financing partners.

The lenders will not assert any rights from potential termination grounds during the negotiation of the restructuring plan.

A renowned consulting firm has been commissioned to prepare a restructuring report, expected in draft form by February 2026.

The company aims to include creditors of the 2024/2029 bond in the standstill agreement and will convene a vote without a meeting soon.

