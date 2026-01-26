Hong Kong's Asian Financial Forum Highlights Golden Opportunities
As global finance enters a new chapter, Hong Kong’s 19th Asian Financial Forum gathers leaders to shape fresh alliances, gold market links, and future-ready strategies.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- The 19th Asian Financial Forum (AFF) opened on January 26, 2026, in Hong Kong with over 3,600 leaders from more than 60 countries attending.
- The theme of this year's AFF is "Co-creating New Horizons Amid an Evolving Landscape," marking the first major financial event of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).
- The forum features over 150 prominent speakers, including influential figures from Hong Kong and around the world, aimed at fostering insights, partnerships, and business opportunities.
- A co-operation agreement was signed between Hong Kong's Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau and the Shanghai Gold Exchange to enhance collaboration in the gold markets.
- The agreement aims to establish a governance structure for Hong Kong's gold central clearing system and improve market interconnectivity between Hong Kong and Shanghai.
- The AFF also includes discussions on global financial topics and features notable speakers such as Dr. José Manuel Barroso and leaders from various international financial institutions.
