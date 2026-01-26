    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Hong Kong's Asian Financial Forum Highlights Golden Opportunities

    As global finance enters a new chapter, Hong Kong’s 19th Asian Financial Forum gathers leaders to shape fresh alliances, gold market links, and future-ready strategies.

    Hong Kong's Asian Financial Forum Highlights Golden Opportunities
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • The 19th Asian Financial Forum (AFF) opened on January 26, 2026, in Hong Kong with over 3,600 leaders from more than 60 countries attending.
    • The theme of this year's AFF is "Co-creating New Horizons Amid an Evolving Landscape," marking the first major financial event of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).
    • The forum features over 150 prominent speakers, including influential figures from Hong Kong and around the world, aimed at fostering insights, partnerships, and business opportunities.
    • A co-operation agreement was signed between Hong Kong's Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau and the Shanghai Gold Exchange to enhance collaboration in the gold markets.
    • The agreement aims to establish a governance structure for Hong Kong's gold central clearing system and improve market interconnectivity between Hong Kong and Shanghai.
    • The AFF also includes discussions on global financial topics and features notable speakers such as Dr. José Manuel Barroso and leaders from various international financial institutions.






    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    Hong Kong's Asian Financial Forum Highlights Golden Opportunities As global finance enters a new chapter, Hong Kong’s 19th Asian Financial Forum gathers leaders to shape fresh alliances, gold market links, and future-ready strategies.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     