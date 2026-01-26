DAX, OHB & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|OHB
|+30,81 %
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|🥈
|Gold Resource
|+17,82 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|PUMA
|+15,82 %
|Freizeit
|🟥
|PetroNor E&P
|-12,09 %
|Öl/Gas
|🟥
|BlackRock TCP Capital
|-15,14 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Revolution Medicines
|-19,60 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|EMP Metals
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|PUMA
|Freizeit
|Intel
|Halbleiter
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|Critical Metals Corporation
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|202
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|187
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|60
|Rohstoffe
|Gold
|36
|Rohstoffe
|The Platform Group
|35
|Einzelhandel
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|27
|Rohstoffe
OHB
Wochenperformance: +76,17 %
Platz 1
Gold Resource
Wochenperformance: +32,92 %
Platz 2
PUMA
Wochenperformance: -14,81 %
Platz 3
PetroNor E&P
Wochenperformance: -13,31 %
Platz 4
BlackRock TCP Capital
Wochenperformance: -18,32 %
Platz 5
Revolution Medicines
Wochenperformance: -28,85 %
Platz 6
EMP Metals
Wochenperformance: +92,02 %
Platz 7
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -45,59 %
Platz 8
PUMA
Wochenperformance: -14,81 %
Platz 9
Intel
Wochenperformance: -9,17 %
Platz 10
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: +9,51 %
Platz 11
Critical Metals Corporation
Wochenperformance: +23,38 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,41 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: +23,54 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +41,07 %
Platz 15
Gold
Wochenperformance: +9,45 %
Platz 16
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: +12,31 %
Platz 17
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: +49,80 %
Platz 18
