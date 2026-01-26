GEA Group AG Releases Preliminary 2025 Financials

GEA Group's preliminary EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses for 2025 is 16.5%, above the guided range of 16.2-16.4%

Preliminary order intake for Q4 2025 is €1,828 million, exceeding market expectations of €1,708 million by 7.0%

Organic order intake growth for the full year 2025 is 9.1%, compared to 4.5% in the previous year

The full annual report for 2025 will be published on March 9, 2026

The company’s preliminary results indicate strong financial performance and growth in order intake

GEA Group is listed on the DAX index and operates in regulated markets in Germany

