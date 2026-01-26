GEA Group AG Releases Preliminary 2025 Financials
GEA Group enters 2026 with robust momentum: margins beat guidance, orders outpace forecasts, and organic growth accelerates ahead of the full 2025 report.
Foto: Karl F. Schöfmann - picture alliance / imageBROKER
- GEA Group's preliminary EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses for 2025 is 16.5%, above the guided range of 16.2-16.4%
- Preliminary order intake for Q4 2025 is €1,828 million, exceeding market expectations of €1,708 million by 7.0%
- Organic order intake growth for the full year 2025 is 9.1%, compared to 4.5% in the previous year
- The full annual report for 2025 will be published on March 9, 2026
- The company’s preliminary results indicate strong financial performance and growth in order intake
- GEA Group is listed on the DAX index and operates in regulated markets in Germany
The next important date, Annual Report 2025, at GEA Group is on 09.03.2026.
The price of GEA Group at the time of the news was 61,25EUR and was up +1,20 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 63,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,86 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 24.932,50PKT (+0,35 %).
+3,71 %
+4,48 %
+10,33 %
-5,39 %
+22,87 %
+47,45 %
+105,78 %
+65,64 %
+69,97 %
