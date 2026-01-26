    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsGEA Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu GEA Group
    73 Aufrufe 73 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    GEA Group AG Releases Preliminary 2025 Financials

    GEA Group enters 2026 with robust momentum: margins beat guidance, orders outpace forecasts, and organic growth accelerates ahead of the full 2025 report.

    GEA Group AG Releases Preliminary 2025 Financials
    Foto: Karl F. Schöfmann - picture alliance / imageBROKER
    • GEA Group's preliminary EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses for 2025 is 16.5%, above the guided range of 16.2-16.4%
    • Preliminary order intake for Q4 2025 is €1,828 million, exceeding market expectations of €1,708 million by 7.0%
    • Organic order intake growth for the full year 2025 is 9.1%, compared to 4.5% in the previous year
    • The full annual report for 2025 will be published on March 9, 2026
    • The company’s preliminary results indicate strong financial performance and growth in order intake
    • GEA Group is listed on the DAX index and operates in regulated markets in Germany

    The next important date, Annual Report 2025, at GEA Group is on 09.03.2026.

    The price of GEA Group at the time of the news was 61,25EUR and was up +1,20 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 63,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,86 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 24.932,50PKT (+0,35 %).


    GEA Group

    +3,71 %
    +4,48 %
    +10,33 %
    -5,39 %
    +22,87 %
    +47,45 %
    +105,78 %
    +65,64 %
    +69,97 %
    ISIN:DE0006602006WKN:660200





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    GEA Group AG Releases Preliminary 2025 Financials GEA Group enters 2026 with robust momentum: margins beat guidance, orders outpace forecasts, and organic growth accelerates ahead of the full 2025 report.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     