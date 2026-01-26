The Platform Group Targets €1B Profitable AEP Pharma Acquisition & New Segment
The Platform Group is set to reshape its portfolio with a major move into pharma distribution, planning the acquisition of AEP GmbH and a new Pharma & Service Goods segment.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA intends to acquire AEP GmbH, a B2B wholesale platform for the pharmaceutical industry, for an undisclosed price.
- AEP GmbH generates EUR 1 billion in profitable revenue and will become a standalone segment named Pharma & Service Goods within TPG.
- The acquisition is expected to close in Q2 2026, pending antitrust approval from the German Federal Cartel Office.
- Following the acquisition, TPG anticipates the Pharma Group to generate revenues exceeding EUR 1.1 billion and plans to integrate additional companies in the pharmaceutical sector.
- The acquisition will be financed through a combination of internal funds, equity, and debt capital, including two capital increases totaling EUR 9.8 million.
- TPG aims to maintain a leverage ratio between 1.5 and 2.3 for the 2025 and 2026 financial years, expecting increased operating cash flow from the transaction.
The next important date, Preliminary financial results for the fiscal year 2025, at The Platform Group is on 26.01.2026.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 5,1200EUR and was up +5,73 % compared with the previous
day.
+3,52 %
+12,31 %
-13,38 %
-45,61 %
-46,60 %
-19,35 %
-87,48 %
-83,79 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte