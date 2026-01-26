The Platform Group Targets €1B Profitable AEP Pharma Acquisition & New Segment
The Platform Group is set to reshape its future, planning the acquisition of AEP Pharma to build a powerful, independent Pharma & Service Goods segment.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- The Platform Group plans to acquire AEP Pharma, a profitable German pharmaceutical wholesaler with over EUR 1 billion in revenue, to establish a new independent Pharma segment
- AEP operates a modern logistics center in Alzenau and employs around 250 people, serving thousands of pharmacies across Germany
- The acquisition aims to create a standalone Pharma & Service Goods business with projected revenues of over EUR 1.1 billion and EBITDA of more than EUR 25 million by 2026
- The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2026, subject to antitrust approval, with a financing plan combining internal funds, equity, and debt, including a capital increase of EUR 9.8 million
- TPG's revised guidance for 2026 anticipates a significant increase in revenue to approximately EUR 2 billion, GMV to around EUR 3 billion, and EBITDA to EUR 90–100 million, following the acquisition
- The company will bundle its pharmaceutical activities into a new independent segment, enhancing its strategic position and digital platform offerings for pharmacies and manufacturers
The next important date, Preliminary financial results for the fiscal year 2025, at The Platform Group is on 26.01.2026.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 5,1200EUR and was up +5,73 % compared with the previous
day.
+3,52 %
+12,31 %
-13,38 %
-45,61 %
-46,60 %
-19,35 %
-87,48 %
-83,79 %
