    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsThe Platform Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu The Platform Group
    25 Aufrufe 25 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    The Platform Group Targets €1B Profitable AEP Pharma Acquisition & New Segment

    The Platform Group is set to reshape its future, planning the acquisition of AEP Pharma to build a powerful, independent Pharma & Service Goods segment.

    The Platform Group Targets €1B Profitable AEP Pharma Acquisition & New Segment
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • The Platform Group plans to acquire AEP Pharma, a profitable German pharmaceutical wholesaler with over EUR 1 billion in revenue, to establish a new independent Pharma segment
    • AEP operates a modern logistics center in Alzenau and employs around 250 people, serving thousands of pharmacies across Germany
    • The acquisition aims to create a standalone Pharma & Service Goods business with projected revenues of over EUR 1.1 billion and EBITDA of more than EUR 25 million by 2026
    • The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2026, subject to antitrust approval, with a financing plan combining internal funds, equity, and debt, including a capital increase of EUR 9.8 million
    • TPG's revised guidance for 2026 anticipates a significant increase in revenue to approximately EUR 2 billion, GMV to around EUR 3 billion, and EBITDA to EUR 90–100 million, following the acquisition
    • The company will bundle its pharmaceutical activities into a new independent segment, enhancing its strategic position and digital platform offerings for pharmacies and manufacturers

    The next important date, Preliminary financial results for the fiscal year 2025, at The Platform Group is on 26.01.2026.

    The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 5,1200EUR and was up +5,73 % compared with the previous day.


    The Platform Group

    +3,52 %
    +12,31 %
    -13,38 %
    -45,61 %
    -46,60 %
    -19,35 %
    -87,48 %
    -83,79 %
    ISIN:DE000A40ZW88WKN:A40ZW8





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    The Platform Group Targets €1B Profitable AEP Pharma Acquisition & New Segment The Platform Group is set to reshape its future, planning the acquisition of AEP Pharma to build a powerful, independent Pharma & Service Goods segment.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     