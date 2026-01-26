GEA Group Surpasses 2025 Targets, Accelerates Sales Growth into 2026
GEA closes 2025 on a high: strong order intake, solid sales growth and rising margins set the stage for another year of profitable expansion.
- GEA's order intake for 2025 reached EUR 5.9 billion, with organic growth of 9.1%, surpassing previous expectations
- Full-year sales amounted to EUR 5.5 billion, showing organic growth of 3.7%, at the upper end of guidance
- Preliminary EBITDA before restructuring expenses increased to EUR 907 million, with an EBITDA margin of 16.5%, above guidance
- GEA expects over 5% organic sales growth and further margin improvements in 2026
- In Q4 2025, order intake was EUR 1,828 million, exceeding market expectations by 7.0%, with full-year organic order intake growth of 9.1%
- GEA's EBITDA margin has increased from 13.8% to 16.5% over the past four years, reflecting steady growth and improved earnings
The next important date, Annual Report 2025, at GEA Group is on 09.03.2026.
The price of GEA Group at the time of the news was 62,98EUR and was up +4,05 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 62,90EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,12 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 24.963,00PKT (+0,47 %).
