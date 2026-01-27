FintechWerx Signs Agreement with AetherEV Energy Corporation

Vancouver, BC – January 26, 2026 - FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. (CSE: WERX) (“FintechWerx” or the “Company”) is pleased to confirm that it has entered into a licensing agreement (the “Agreement”) with AetherEV Energy Corporation (“aetherEV”) - aetherev.com - an arms-length party, dated January 26, 2026.

AetherEV is an energy technology company developing electric vehicle charging and energy solutions designed to support the transition toward distributed, electrified infrastructure. Through this Agreement, aetherEV will license and integrate FintechWerx’s gateway software and transaction processing services to enable secure, real-time payment acceptance across its platform.

Under the Agreement, aetherEV has been granted a non-exclusive, non-transferable license to access and utilize the FintechWerx gateway and related software for its internal business operations. The FintechWerx gateway provides encrypted transaction routing, secure data transmission, and processing capabilities across multiple payment methods, including credit cards, electronic funds transfer (EFT), and Interac, within a PCI DSS Level 1 validated environment.

The Agreement establishes a five-year initial term with automatic one-year renewals thereafter, subject to customary termination provisions. Fees are structured based on gateway usage and related service activity.

The relationship positions FintechWerx as the underlying payments infrastructure provider supporting aetherEV’s customer-facing transaction flows, while allowing aetherEV to embed compliant payment capabilities directly into its operating environment.

The agreement is an important first step into the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market, which will require stable payment solutions according to George Hofsink, Co-Founder and CEO of FintechWerx.

“Energy and mobility platforms increasingly require integrated payment capabilities that work seamlessly within their own systems,” said George Hofsink, Co-Founder and CEO of FintechWerx. “By licensing our gateway technology to aetherEV, we are enabling them to encompass secure transaction processing directly into their ecosystem while maintaining the compliance, reliability, and scalability standards required for modern commerce.”