    Siegfried Expands US Capacity for High-Quality Small Molecule Drugs

    Siegfried AG is set to expand its global footprint, acquiring Noramco Group and Extractas Bioscience sites to boost US capacity and advance its EVOLVE+ growth strategy.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Siegfried AG has signed binding agreements to acquire the drug substance business of Noramco Group and Extractas Bioscience, including three sites in the US and Australia.
    • The acquisition enhances Siegfried's manufacturing capacity in the US, the largest pharmaceutical market globally.
    • The deal is part of Siegfried's EVOLVE+ strategy, aimed at long-term profitable growth and strengthening its position as a leading CDMO for small-molecule drug substances.
    • The acquired sites include a commercial-scale manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Delaware, a clinical API development site in Athens, Georgia, and a manufacturing site in Westbury, Tasmania.
    • The acquisition is valued at below 10 times Enterprise Value/EBITDA and will be financed through existing and new debt instruments.
    • The transaction is expected to close later in 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
