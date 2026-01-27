Siegfried Expands US Capacity for High-Quality Small Molecule Drugs
Siegfried AG is set to expand its global footprint, acquiring Noramco Group and Extractas Bioscience sites to boost US capacity and advance its EVOLVE+ growth strategy.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Siegfried AG has signed binding agreements to acquire the drug substance business of Noramco Group and Extractas Bioscience, including three sites in the US and Australia.
- The acquisition enhances Siegfried's manufacturing capacity in the US, the largest pharmaceutical market globally.
- The deal is part of Siegfried's EVOLVE+ strategy, aimed at long-term profitable growth and strengthening its position as a leading CDMO for small-molecule drug substances.
- The acquired sites include a commercial-scale manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Delaware, a clinical API development site in Athens, Georgia, and a manufacturing site in Westbury, Tasmania.
- The acquisition is valued at below 10 times Enterprise Value/EBITDA and will be financed through existing and new debt instruments.
- The transaction is expected to close later in 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.
+0,26 %
+6,69 %
+20,06 %
+9,12 %
-8,20 %
+39,68 %
+59,58 %
+474,45 %
-29,58 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte