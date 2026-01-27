Delignit AG Enters Italian Market with New Subsidiary and Rail & Marine Operations

Delignit AG has entered the Italian market by founding Delignit Technologies Italia S.r.l. and leasing the Rail and Marine business unit from Bellotti S.p.A.

The lease agreement is effective from February 1, 2026, to July 31, 2026, aimed at maintaining operations during Bellotti's restructuring.

Delignit plans to assess a permanent acquisition of the Rail and Marine unit during the lease term, although no decision has been made yet.

The strategic objectives include expanding geographical presence and strengthening core competencies in the rail transport industry.

Key management positions will be held by Valentina and Pietro Bellotti to ensure continuity and expertise in the business unit.

Delignit aims for €20 million in sales in the Technological Applications segment, leveraging Bellotti's high-tech solutions for yacht building.

The price of Delignit at the time of the news was 2,3100EUR and was up +0,43 % compared with the previous day.





