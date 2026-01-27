Delignit AG Enters Italian Market with New Subsidiary and Rail & Marine Operations

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDelignit AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Delignit
    Delignit steps into Italy's rail and marine arena, partnering with Bellotti to secure continuity, explore acquisition options, and drive high-tech growth.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Delignit AG has entered the Italian market by founding Delignit Technologies Italia S.r.l. and leasing the Rail and Marine business unit from Bellotti S.p.A.
    • The lease agreement is effective from February 1, 2026, to July 31, 2026, aimed at maintaining operations during Bellotti's restructuring.
    • Delignit plans to assess a permanent acquisition of the Rail and Marine unit during the lease term, although no decision has been made yet.
    • The strategic objectives include expanding geographical presence and strengthening core competencies in the rail transport industry.
    • Key management positions will be held by Valentina and Pietro Bellotti to ensure continuity and expertise in the business unit.
    • Delignit aims for €20 million in sales in the Technological Applications segment, leveraging Bellotti's high-tech solutions for yacht building.

    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
