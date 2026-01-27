Silber, PUMA & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Adobe Stock
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|PUMA
|+18,75 %
|Freizeit
|🥈
|Astroscale Holdings
|+15,38 %
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|🥉
|Eregli Demir Ve Celik Fabrikalari Turk Anonim Sirketi
|+14,70 %
|Stahl und Bergbau
|🟥
|New Fortress Energy Registered (A)
|-6,51 %
|Öl/Gas
|🟥
|Tepco
|-7,58 %
|Versorger
|🟥
|Unitedhealth Group
|-8,55 %
|Gesundheitswesen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|PUMA
|Freizeit
|🥈
|Vanguard Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|TempraMed Technologies
|Gesundheitswesen
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
|Unitedhealth Group
|Gesundheitswesen
|Energy Transition Minerals
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|271
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|102
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Gold
|43
|Rohstoffe
|PUMA
|36
|Freizeit
|Tesla
|33
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Evotec
|26
|Biotechnologie
Platz 1
Astroscale Holdings
Wochenperformance: +14,29 %
Wochenperformance: +14,29 %
Platz 2
Eregli Demir Ve Celik Fabrikalari Turk Anonim Sirketi
Wochenperformance: -14,30 %
Wochenperformance: -14,30 %
Platz 3
New Fortress Energy Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +17,60 %
Wochenperformance: +17,60 %
Platz 4
Tepco
Wochenperformance: -8,23 %
Wochenperformance: -8,23 %
Platz 5
Unitedhealth Group
Wochenperformance: -5,08 %
Wochenperformance: -5,08 %
Platz 6
Platz 7
Vanguard Mining
Wochenperformance: +97,91 %
Wochenperformance: +97,91 %
Platz 8
TempraMed Technologies
Wochenperformance: +17,21 %
Wochenperformance: +17,21 %
Platz 9
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: +5,00 %
Wochenperformance: +5,00 %
Platz 10
Unitedhealth Group
Wochenperformance: -5,08 %
Wochenperformance: -5,08 %
Platz 11
Energy Transition Minerals
Wochenperformance: -14,88 %
Wochenperformance: -14,88 %
Platz 12
Silber
Wochenperformance: +16,65 %
Wochenperformance: +16,65 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +34,79 %
Wochenperformance: +34,79 %
Platz 14
Gold
Wochenperformance: +8,05 %
Wochenperformance: +8,05 %
Platz 15
Platz 16
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +0,46 %
Wochenperformance: +0,46 %
Platz 17
Evotec
Wochenperformance: +3,09 %
Wochenperformance: +3,09 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
15 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte