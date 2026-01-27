    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsinnoscripta AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu innoscripta
    innoscripta SE Reveals Preliminary 2025 Annual Results

    Innoscripta SE projects strong growth for 2025 and beyond, driven by higher revenues, improved profitability, and the scalable potential of its Clusterix platform.

    innoscripta SE Reveals Preliminary 2025 Annual Results
    • Innoscripta SE expects a significant increase in revenue to at least EUR 103.4 million in 2025, up from EUR 64.7 million in the previous year.
    • The company's expected EBIT for 2025 is at least EUR 63.4 million, compared to EUR 37.3 million in 2024.
    • The positive development is attributed to process optimization, platform development, and scaling effects.
    • The preliminary figures are unaudited and may change during the final audit process, with final results scheduled for release on February 20, 2026.
    • Innoscripta anticipates continued positive business performance in 2026, with international expansion driven by the flexible development of the Clusterix platform.
    • The company emphasizes that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ from those projected.

    The price of innoscripta at the time of the news was 91,50EUR and was up +4,99 % compared with the previous day.


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
