    Servier Excels in 2024/25, Confirms 2030 Outlook

    Servier accelerates its global transformation, posting strong revenue growth and bold ambitions in oncology, neurology, and cardiometabolism for the decade ahead.

    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Servier reported Group revenues of €6.9 billion for the 2024/25 financial year, marking a 16.2% increase from the previous year.
    • The growth was primarily driven by increased sales in oncology, especially in the United States, where oncology revenues rose by 54.6%.
    • Servier's successful transformation since 2015 supports its ambition to achieve global annual revenues of €10 billion and an EBITDA margin of at least 30% by 2030.
    • The company has strengthened its R&D portfolio through several partnership agreements in oncology and neurology, focusing on rare diseases.
    • Servier aims to establish a leading position in neurology, targeting rare neurological diseases and developing a robust pipeline, including treatments for refractory epilepsy and autism spectrum disorder.
    • The Group continues to innovate in cardiometabolism, maintaining its leadership in hypertension and addressing treatment non-adherence through Single Pill Combinations (SPCs).






