    STRABAG Aims for 6.5%+ EBIT Margin in 2025

    STRABAG SE raises the bar for 2025, forecasting stronger margins, higher output and a clear beat of earlier expectations, driven by major projects and mild weather.

    • STRABAG SE expects an EBIT margin of at least 6.5% for the 2025 financial year
    • The output volume for 2025 is approximately €20.4 billion, a 6% increase year-on-year
    • The higher EBIT margin is due to positive effects from major projects in Germany and international infrastructure segments
    • Mild weather conditions in Germany contributed to higher capacity utilization and positive impact on results
    • The management's revised forecast indicates a significant exceedance of previous expectations for 2025
    • Final figures and guidance for 2026 will be published on February 12, 2026

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at STRABAG is on 27.04.2026.

    The price of STRABAG at the time of the news was 83,15EUR and was up +3,04 % compared with the previous day.


    STRABAG

    ISIN:AT000000STR1WKN:A0M23V





