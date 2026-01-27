STRABAG Aims for 6.5%+ EBIT Margin in 2025
STRABAG SE raises the bar for 2025, forecasting stronger margins, higher output and a clear beat of earlier expectations, driven by major projects and mild weather.
- STRABAG SE expects an EBIT margin of at least 6.5% for the 2025 financial year
- The output volume for 2025 is approximately €20.4 billion, a 6% increase year-on-year
- The higher EBIT margin is due to positive effects from major projects in Germany and international infrastructure segments
- Mild weather conditions in Germany contributed to higher capacity utilization and positive impact on results
- The management's revised forecast indicates a significant exceedance of previous expectations for 2025
- Final figures and guidance for 2026 will be published on February 12, 2026
The next important date, quarterly report, at STRABAG is on 27.04.2026.
The price of STRABAG at the time of the news was 83,15EUR and was up +3,04 % compared with the previous day.
+4,09 %
+3,20 %
+1,38 %
+13,74 %
+89,26 %
+107,95 %
+180,62 %
+263,45 %
+67,66 %
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
