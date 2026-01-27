STRABAG Aims for 6.5%+ EBIT Margin in 2025

STRABAG SE expects an EBIT margin of at least 6.5% for the 2025 financial year

The output volume for 2025 is approximately €20.4 billion, a 6% increase year-on-year

The higher EBIT margin is due to positive effects from major projects in Germany and international infrastructure segments

Mild weather conditions in Germany contributed to higher capacity utilization and positive impact on results

The management's revised forecast indicates a significant exceedance of previous expectations for 2025

Final figures and guidance for 2026 will be published on February 12, 2026

The next important date, quarterly report, at STRABAG is on 27.04.2026.

The price of STRABAG at the time of the news was 83,15EUR and was up +3,04 % compared with the previous day.






