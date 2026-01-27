innoscripta SE Announces Preliminary 2025 Annual Results

innoscripta SE published preliminary, unaudited results for the 2025 financial year on January 27, 2026.

Group revenue is expected to be at least EUR 103.4 million, up from EUR 64.7 million in the prior year.

Group EBIT is expected to be at least EUR 63.4 million, compared to EUR 37.3 million in the previous year.

The company's growth is attributed to strong demand from both existing and new customers, emphasizing the relevance of their software solutions.

innoscripta's focus on efficiency and cost discipline has contributed to the increase in revenue and improvement in EBIT.

A presentation of the preliminary results will take place on February 3, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. CET, with access details available on the company's website.

The price of innoscripta at the time of the news was 88,90EUR and was up +2,01 % compared with the previous day.





