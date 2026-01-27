DAX, MiniMax Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|MiniMax Group
|+19,44 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|OHB
|+16,59 %
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|🥉
|Toyo Engineering
|+14,69 %
|Baugewerbe
|🟥
|Unitedhealth Group
|-19,73 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|Humana
|-20,65 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|CommVault Systems
|-32,11 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Viromed Medical
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥈
|GMV Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|PUMA
|Freizeit
|Critical Metals Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|Energy Transition Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|Unitedhealth Group
|Gesundheitswesen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|240
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|234
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|PUMA
|122
|Freizeit
|The Platform Group
|85
|Einzelhandel
|Almonty Industries
|61
|Rohstoffe
|DroneShield
|52
|Sonstige Technologie
