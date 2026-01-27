    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAUMOVIO AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu AUMOVIO
    AUMOVIO Boosts R&D Power to Lead Market Innovation

    Facing fierce global competition, AUMOVIO is reshaping its R&D footprint, cutting thousands of jobs while pledging responsible change and continued tech investment.

    Foto: mirkomedia - 48191602
    • AUMOVIO is implementing measures to enhance the competitiveness of its global Research and Development (R&D) activities in a challenging market environment.
    • The company plans to reduce up to 4,000 positions worldwide, with completion expected by the end of 2026, while aiming for a socially responsible implementation.
    • AUMOVIO reaffirms its goal to reduce its R&D expense ratio to below ten percent of sales by 2027, down from 11.9 percent in Q3 2025.
    • The job reductions will primarily affect locations in India, Singapore, Romania, Serbia, Germany, and Mexico, with significant cuts anticipated in Germany.
    • AUMOVIO is engaging in a cooperative dialogue with employee representatives to explore alternative solutions to minimize job losses in Germany.
    • The company will continue to invest in R&D for value-creating technologies and expand partnerships in key future fields, including autonomous mobility and electronic braking systems.

    The next important date, "Pre Close Call FY 2025, 6pm CET" is already in English. It refers to a meeting or call scheduled before the closing of the fiscal year 2025, set for 6 PM Central European Time (CET). If you need further clarification or a different type of translation, please let me know!, at AUMOVIO is on 09.02.2026.

    The price of AUMOVIO at the time of the news was 42,98EUR and was down -0,94 % compared with the previous day.
    2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 42,90EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,19 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.717,01PKT (-0,41 %).


    AUMOVIO

    -0,51 %
    +3,03 %
    +4,42 %
    +22,42 %
    +11,91 %
    ISIN:DE000AUM0V10WKN:AUM0V1





