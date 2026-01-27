AUMOVIO Boosts R&D Power to Lead Market Innovation

AUMOVIO is implementing measures to enhance the competitiveness of its global Research and Development (R&D) activities in a challenging market environment.

The company plans to reduce up to 4,000 positions worldwide, with completion expected by the end of 2026, while aiming for a socially responsible implementation.

AUMOVIO reaffirms its goal to reduce its R&D expense ratio to below ten percent of sales by 2027, down from 11.9 percent in Q3 2025.

The job reductions will primarily affect locations in India, Singapore, Romania, Serbia, Germany, and Mexico, with significant cuts anticipated in Germany.

AUMOVIO is engaging in a cooperative dialogue with employee representatives to explore alternative solutions to minimize job losses in Germany.

The company will continue to invest in R&D for value-creating technologies and expand partnerships in key future fields, including autonomous mobility and electronic braking systems.

