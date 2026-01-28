Lonza's 2025 Surge: Profitable Growth & Vacaville Site Success
In 2025, Lonza accelerated its growth trajectory, surpassing expectations, reshaping its operations, and laying the groundwork for even stronger performance in 2026.
- Lonza achieved CHF 6.5 billion in sales in 2025, with +21.7% CER growth and a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.1 billion at a 31.6% margin, outperforming its outlook.
- The company successfully launched its new One Lonza operating model on April 1, 2025, improving customer service and operational performance.
- The Vacaville site was fully integrated into Lonza’s global network, securing a fifth major commercial contract and achieving operational milestones like the first US FDA audit under Lonza ownership.
- Lonza plans to increase its dividend by 25% to CHF 5.00 per share in 2026, reflecting confidence in continued growth.
- For 2026, Lonza anticipates CER sales growth of 11-12% and CORE EBITDA margin above 32%, supported by regional supply chain shifts and ongoing investments.
- Key business segments showed strong growth: Integrated Biologics (+32.2% CER), Advanced Synthesis (+22.4% CER), with continued focus on expanding capacities and supporting long-term market leadership.
