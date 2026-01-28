DAX, Stride & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Stride
|+28,10 %
|Dienstleistungen
|🥈
|TRX Gold Corporation
|+14,96 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Aluminum of China (H)
|+11,70 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Qorvo
|-10,51 %
|Halbleiter
|🟥
|OHB
|-11,18 %
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|🟥
|Elevra Lithium
|-12,83 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|ASML Holding
|Halbleiter
|🥈
|American Tungsten & Antimony
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Vanguard Mining
|Rohstoffe
|TempraMed Technologies
|Gesundheitswesen
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|OHB
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|279
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|186
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|PUMA
|132
|Freizeit
|Almonty Industries
|82
|Rohstoffe
|Viromed Medical
|70
|Gesundheitswesen
|Gold
|55
|Rohstoffe
Stride
