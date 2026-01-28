    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAurubis AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Aurubis
    Aurubis AG Boosts 2025/26 Outlook on Improved Market Conditions

    Aurubis lifts its sights for 2025/26, raising its earnings outlook as stronger metal prices and robust copper demand reshape the company’s profit trajectory.

    Aurubis AG Boosts 2025/26 Outlook on Improved Market Conditions
    Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
    • Aurubis AG raises its full-year forecast for 2025/26 from €300-400 million to €375-475 million due to improved market outlook
    • The increase is mainly driven by higher metal prices and strong demand for copper products
    • In Q1 2025/26, Aurubis achieved operating EBT of €105 million, slightly below the previous year's €130 million, aligning with market expectations
    • IFRS consolidated EBT for Q1 2025/26 was €429 million, up from €339 million in the previous year
    • The positive forecast revision reflects an improved overall market and earnings outlook for the company
    • Aurubis is listed on the MDAX index and operates in the regulated markets in Frankfurt and Hamburg

    The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Aurubis is on 05.02.2026.

    The price of Aurubis at the time of the news was 158,40EUR and was up +0,92 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.605,43PKT (-0,33 %).


    Aurubis

    +1,46 %
    +8,47 %
    +32,23 %
    +44,01 %
    +119,48 %
    +63,03 %
    +151,97 %
    +292,17 %
    +1.425,13 %
    ISIN:DE0006766504WKN:676650





    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
