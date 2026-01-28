Aurubis AG Boosts 2025/26 Outlook on Improved Market Conditions

Aurubis AG raises its full-year forecast for 2025/26 from €300-400 million to €375-475 million due to improved market outlook

The increase is mainly driven by higher metal prices and strong demand for copper products

In Q1 2025/26, Aurubis achieved operating EBT of €105 million, slightly below the previous year's €130 million, aligning with market expectations

IFRS consolidated EBT for Q1 2025/26 was €429 million, up from €339 million in the previous year

The positive forecast revision reflects an improved overall market and earnings outlook for the company

Aurubis is listed on the MDAX index and operates in the regulated markets in Frankfurt and Hamburg

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Aurubis is on 05.02.2026.

The price of Aurubis at the time of the news was 158,40EUR and was up +0,92 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.605,43PKT (-0,33 %).





