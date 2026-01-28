Aurubis AG Boosts 2025/26 Outlook on Improved Market Conditions
Aurubis lifts its sights for 2025/26, raising its earnings outlook as stronger metal prices and robust copper demand reshape the company’s profit trajectory.
- Aurubis AG raises its full-year forecast for 2025/26 from €300-400 million to €375-475 million due to improved market outlook
- The increase is mainly driven by higher metal prices and strong demand for copper products
- In Q1 2025/26, Aurubis achieved operating EBT of €105 million, slightly below the previous year's €130 million, aligning with market expectations
- IFRS consolidated EBT for Q1 2025/26 was €429 million, up from €339 million in the previous year
- The positive forecast revision reflects an improved overall market and earnings outlook for the company
- Aurubis is listed on the MDAX index and operates in the regulated markets in Frankfurt and Hamburg
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Aurubis is on 05.02.2026.
The price of Aurubis at the time of the news was 158,40EUR and was up +0,92 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.605,43PKT (-0,33 %).
