DAX, Stride & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Stride
|+23,14 %
|Dienstleistungen
|🥈
|International Tower Hill Mines
|+21,34 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Seagate Technology Holdings
|+16,20 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|Dometic Group
|-18,70 %
|Freizeit
|🟥
|FRIWO
|-19,61 %
|Telekommunikation
|🟥
|REGENXBIO
|-19,64 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Vanguard Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Eutelsat Communications
|Telekommunikation
|🥉
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|Pharmaindustrie
|OHB
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|290
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|201
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|106
|Rohstoffe
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|69
|Pharmaindustrie
|PUMA
|61
|Freizeit
|Gold
|56
|Rohstoffe
Stride
Wochenperformance: +38,14 %
Platz 1
International Tower Hill Mines
Wochenperformance: +42,86 %
Platz 2
Seagate Technology Holdings
Wochenperformance: +29,63 %
Platz 3
Dometic Group
Wochenperformance: -19,94 %
Platz 4
FRIWO
Wochenperformance: +73,68 %
Platz 5
REGENXBIO
Wochenperformance: -41,46 %
Platz 6
Vanguard Mining
Wochenperformance: +197,30 %
Platz 7
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: -6,82 %
Platz 8
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +11,40 %
Platz 9
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -16,76 %
Platz 10
OHB
Wochenperformance: +125,08 %
Platz 11
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -21,02 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,17 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: +21,94 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +15,83 %
Platz 15
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -16,76 %
Platz 16
PUMA
Wochenperformance: +13,37 %
Platz 17
Gold
Wochenperformance: +9,04 %
Platz 18
