    Cherry SE: 2025 Preliminary Figures Miss Forecasts

    Cherry SE has issued a sobering update: preliminary 2025 figures miss revenue and earnings targets, triggering asset impairments and invalidating its previous forecast.

    • Cherry SE's preliminary figures for fiscal year 2025 show revenue of around EUR 94.3 million, below the forecast range of EUR 100-115 million.
    • The adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately -10.4%, worse than the forecast of a high single-digit negative margin.
    • The company will recognize impairment losses on fixed and current assets due to the lower-than-expected results.
    • The forecast issued on November 13, 2025, will not be achieved.
    • The definition of the adjusted EBITDA margin can be found in Cherry SE's 2024 Annual Report.
    • The announcement was made by CFO Jurjen Jongma on January 28, 2026.

    The next important date, "Hamburg Investor Days (HIT)", at Cherry is on 04.02.2026.

    The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,5360EUR and was down -4,63 % compared with the previous day.


    Cherry

    -2,48 %
    -4,84 %
    -1,07 %
    -12,62 %
    -35,13 %
    -92,38 %
    -98,42 %
    ISIN:DE000A3CRRN9WKN:A3CRRN





