Cherry SE Announces Preliminary Q4 & FY 2025 Results
Cherry SE enters 2025 in a challenging position, facing falling revenues and deeper losses while reshaping its portfolio toward higher-margin healthcare solutions.
Foto: Cherry SE
- Cherry SE reported preliminary consolidated revenue of EUR 94.3 million for fiscal year 2025, a 15% decline from EUR 110.4 million in 2024, falling short of the forecast range of EUR 100 to 115 million.
- The decline in revenue was attributed to weaker demand in the Components segment and special effects in the Digital Health segment, including the divestment of the hygiene keyboard business and a postponed TI rollout.
- Adjusted consolidated EBITDA for 2025 was EUR -9.8 million, worsening from EUR -7.0 million in 2024, despite strict cost discipline.
- In Q4 2025, consolidated revenue was EUR 23.7 million, down from EUR 26.3 million in Q4 2024, primarily due to the sale of "Active Key," although there were revenue increases in Peripherals and eHealth terminals.
- The eHealth terminals business saw a 26% revenue increase year-on-year, with a 38% rise in Q4 2025, despite regulatory delays affecting expected revenues.
- Cherry SE is focusing on high-margin hardware and software solutions in healthcare and aims to enhance liquidity for sustainable growth, as stated by the CEO and CFO.
The next important date, "Hamburg Investor Days (HIT)", at Cherry is on 04.02.2026.
+2,84 %
-4,84 %
-1,07 %
-12,62 %
-35,13 %
-92,38 %
-98,33 %
