Bajaj Mobility Reveals Early 2025 Financial Results

Bajaj Mobility AG reports preliminary unaudited revenue of EUR 1,009 million for 2025, a 46% decrease due to restructuring in H1 2025.

The company achieved a significant restructuring gain of EUR 1,193 million, contributing to improved earnings despite lower revenue.

EBITDA improved dramatically to EUR 874 million from a loss of EUR 481 million in 2024, with an EBITDA margin of 86.7%.

Net debt was reduced by 51.4% to EUR 798 million, and equity turned positive at EUR 385 million, with an increased equity ratio of 24.3%.

The number of employees decreased by 28.8% to 3,782 by the end of 2025, reflecting ongoing restructuring efforts.

For 2026, the focus will be on restructuring continuation, cost reduction, and returning to positive cash flow, with plans for revenue growth and efficiency improvements.

The next important date at PIERER Mobility is on 26.03.2026.




