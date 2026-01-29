    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPIERER Mobility AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu PIERER Mobility
    Bajaj Mobility Reveals Early 2025 Financial Results

    Bajaj Mobility AG’s 2025 figures reveal sharp revenue decline but a powerful turnaround in profitability, debt reduction and balance sheet strength.

    Bajaj Mobility Reveals Early 2025 Financial Results
    Foto: eyewave - stock.adobe.com
    • Bajaj Mobility AG reports preliminary unaudited revenue of EUR 1,009 million for 2025, a 46% decrease due to restructuring in H1 2025.
    • The company achieved a significant restructuring gain of EUR 1,193 million, contributing to improved earnings despite lower revenue.
    • EBITDA improved dramatically to EUR 874 million from a loss of EUR 481 million in 2024, with an EBITDA margin of 86.7%.
    • Net debt was reduced by 51.4% to EUR 798 million, and equity turned positive at EUR 385 million, with an increased equity ratio of 24.3%.
    • The number of employees decreased by 28.8% to 3,782 by the end of 2025, reflecting ongoing restructuring efforts.
    • For 2026, the focus will be on restructuring continuation, cost reduction, and returning to positive cash flow, with plans for revenue growth and efficiency improvements.

