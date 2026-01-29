Order Intake Rebounds Thanks to E-Commerce Recovery

Interroll Holding AG reported a turnaround in order intake for 2025, with a 5.1% increase to CHF 545.3 million, driven by a recovery in e-commerce demand.

Despite a challenging economic environment, the company expects its EBIT margin to be slightly below the previous year's level, with solid profitability achieved.

Sales decreased by 2.5% to CHF 514.2 million, but showed a 1.4% increase in local currencies, with improved sales momentum in the second half of the year.

The e-commerce-related markets, particularly in Courier, Express & Parcel, Fashion & Retail, and Food & Beverage, showed signs of recovery, contributing to growth in the Americas.

Interroll secured significant orders in the Battery segment, marking its entry into the lithium-ion battery market, while the Industrial Manufacturing and Automotive sectors remained weak.

CFO Heinz Hössli will leave the company in June 2026 for a position at another firm, with a search for his successor already initiated.

