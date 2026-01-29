    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsINTERROLL HOLDING AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu INTERROLL HOLDING
    Order Intake Rebounds Thanks to E-Commerce Recovery

    Interroll enters 2025 with renewed momentum: orders rise, e-commerce recovers, and new battery-market wins offset lingering industrial weakness.

    Foto: Panksvatouny - stock.adobe.com
    • Interroll Holding AG reported a turnaround in order intake for 2025, with a 5.1% increase to CHF 545.3 million, driven by a recovery in e-commerce demand.
    • Despite a challenging economic environment, the company expects its EBIT margin to be slightly below the previous year's level, with solid profitability achieved.
    • Sales decreased by 2.5% to CHF 514.2 million, but showed a 1.4% increase in local currencies, with improved sales momentum in the second half of the year.
    • The e-commerce-related markets, particularly in Courier, Express & Parcel, Fashion & Retail, and Food & Beverage, showed signs of recovery, contributing to growth in the Americas.
    • Interroll secured significant orders in the Battery segment, marking its entry into the lithium-ion battery market, while the Industrial Manufacturing and Automotive sectors remained weak.
    • CFO Heinz Hössli will leave the company in June 2026 for a position at another firm, with a search for his successor already initiated.

    The next important date, quarterly report, at INTERROLL HOLDING is on 12.03.2026.


    ISIN:CH0006372897WKN:907155





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
