Q4 2025 Results Revealed: Key Insights You Can't Miss!
In 2025, ABB delivered a standout year, combining record orders, rising revenues and robust profitability, while setting the stage for continued growth into 2026.
Foto: Oleksandr Lutsenko - stock.adobe.com
- ABB achieved a record year in 2025 with strong financial performance, including $36.8 billion in orders (+17%) and $33.2 billion in revenues (+9%) for the full year.
- In Q4 2025, orders reached $10.3 billion (+36%) and revenues $9.1 billion (+13%), with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.14, indicating high demand.
- The company grew operational EBITA by 19% in Q4, reaching $1.588 billion with a margin of 17.6%, and increased full-year EBITA to $6.314 billion (+13%).
- ABB's net income attributable to shareholders increased by 29% in Q4 to $1.273 billion, and full-year net income rose by 20% to $4.734 billion.
- The company generated a record free cash flow of $4.6 billion in 2025, with $1.5 billion in Q4, and maintained a high return on capital employed of 25.3%.
- ABB announced a dividend increase to CHF 0.94 per share and plans a share buyback program of up to $2 billion until January 2027, with positive outlook for 2026 including revenue growth of 6-9% and margin improvements.
