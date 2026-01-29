    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsABB AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu ABB
    Q4 2025 Results Revealed: Key Insights You Can't Miss!

    In 2025, ABB delivered a standout year, combining record orders, rising revenues and robust profitability, while setting the stage for continued growth into 2026.

    • ABB achieved a record year in 2025 with strong financial performance, including $36.8 billion in orders (+17%) and $33.2 billion in revenues (+9%) for the full year.
    • In Q4 2025, orders reached $10.3 billion (+36%) and revenues $9.1 billion (+13%), with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.14, indicating high demand.
    • The company grew operational EBITA by 19% in Q4, reaching $1.588 billion with a margin of 17.6%, and increased full-year EBITA to $6.314 billion (+13%).
    • ABB's net income attributable to shareholders increased by 29% in Q4 to $1.273 billion, and full-year net income rose by 20% to $4.734 billion.
    • The company generated a record free cash flow of $4.6 billion in 2025, with $1.5 billion in Q4, and maintained a high return on capital employed of 25.3%.
    • ABB announced a dividend increase to CHF 0.94 per share and plans a share buyback program of up to $2 billion until January 2027, with positive outlook for 2026 including revenue growth of 6-9% and margin improvements.

    ABB

    -0,13 %
    +3,14 %
    +4,67 %
    +4,01 %
    +24,79 %
    +109,14 %
    +169,74 %
    +338,16 %
    +189,91 %
    ISIN:CH0012221716WKN:919730





