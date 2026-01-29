Piramal Pharma Announces Q3 & 9M FY26 Results: Key Highlights
Piramal Pharma enters Q3 FY26 at a crossroads: softer revenues, squeezed margins, and a net loss, yet early signs of recovery and bold global expansion are taking shape.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Piramal Pharma Limited reported a slight decline in revenue from operations for Q3 FY26 (₹2,140 crore) compared to Q3 FY25 (₹2,204 crore), a 3% decrease.
- The company's EBITDA margin decreased from 16% in Q3 FY25 to 11% in Q3 FY26, mainly due to lower revenues despite cost optimization efforts.
- Net profit after tax was negative (₹95 crore) in Q3 FY26, impacted by exceptional items, compared to a profit of ₹4 crore in Q3 FY25.
- The company experienced inventory destocking and slower early-stage order inflows in H1 FY26, affecting growth, but signs of recovery are emerging since October 2025.
- Significant investments include a US$90 million expansion of the Lexington and Riverview facilities, with strong customer interest, especially in North America.
- Piramal's key business segments include CDMO, CHG, and consumer healthcare, with recent acquisitions like Kenalog and growth in power brands, and a focus on expanding presence in ex-US markets.
