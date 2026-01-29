    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEmmi AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Emmi
    Emmi Continues Growth and Innovation Momentum

    Emmi accelerated its growth path in 2023, combining strong organic momentum, targeted acquisitions and a sharpened focus on health-driven dairy innovations.

    • Emmi achieved strong organic growth of 4.3%, exceeding its own target of 2-3%, driven by positive volume development in key markets
    • Sales increased by 9.1% to CHF 4,745.7 million, with positive acquisition effects of 7.9% and negative currency effects of 3.1%
    • The company’s growth strategy focused on attractive markets and niches, including Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Switzerland, and segments like ready-to-drink coffee, premium desserts, and specialty cheeses
    • Emmi launched a new strategic platform, "nutrition+," to focus on health-related consumer trends, expanding its range of functional dairy products
    • Despite market challenges, Emmi reaffirmed its earnings guidance, maintaining an EBIT of CHF 330–350 million and a net profit margin of 4.8–5.3%, supported by efficiency measures and cost discipline
    • The acquisition and integration of the Mademoiselle Desserts Group and other niche businesses contributed significantly to growth, with the European division showing a 40.1% sales increase due to these acquisitions

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Emmi is on 26.02.2026.

