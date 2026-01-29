Bajaj Mobility 2025 Key Figures Preview: What to Expect
In a year of sharp contrasts, Bajaj Mobility balanced plunging sales with major restructuring gains, strategic divestments, and record-breaking motorsport success.
- Bajaj Mobility reported a revenue of EUR 1,009 million in 2025, a 46% decrease compared to the previous year.
- The company achieved a restructuring gain of EUR 1,193 million, significantly impacting its financials.
- Total motorcycle sales for 2025 were 209,704 units, down 28% year-on-year, with a strong recovery in H2 after production resumed.
- The company divested several business areas in 2025, including KTM Sportcar/X-BOW, MV Agusta stake, and the bicycle segment, focusing on core motorcycle business.
- Bajaj Mobility's motorsport success peaked in 2025 with 29 championship titles, and continued strong performance in early 2026.
- The outlook for 2026 emphasizes cost reduction, efficiency improvements, new model launches, and growth in revenue and unit sales.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at PIERER Mobility is on 26.03.2026.
