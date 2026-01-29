    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPIERER Mobility AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu PIERER Mobility
    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Bajaj Mobility 2025 Key Figures Preview: What to Expect

    In a year of sharp contrasts, Bajaj Mobility balanced plunging sales with major restructuring gains, strategic divestments, and record-breaking motorsport success.

    Bajaj Mobility 2025 Key Figures Preview: What to Expect
    Foto: eyewave - stock.adobe.com
    • Bajaj Mobility reported a revenue of EUR 1,009 million in 2025, a 46% decrease compared to the previous year.
    • The company achieved a restructuring gain of EUR 1,193 million, significantly impacting its financials.
    • Total motorcycle sales for 2025 were 209,704 units, down 28% year-on-year, with a strong recovery in H2 after production resumed.
    • The company divested several business areas in 2025, including KTM Sportcar/X-BOW, MV Agusta stake, and the bicycle segment, focusing on core motorcycle business.
    • Bajaj Mobility's motorsport success peaked in 2025 with 29 championship titles, and continued strong performance in early 2026.
    • The outlook for 2026 emphasizes cost reduction, efficiency improvements, new model launches, and growth in revenue and unit sales.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at PIERER Mobility is on 26.03.2026.


    PIERER Mobility

    +1,48 %
    +1,75 %
    +13,04 %
    +24,08 %
    -10,34 %
    -78,55 %
    -74,39 %
    -50,35 %
    -92,54 %
    ISIN:AT0000KTMI02WKN:A2JKHY





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Bajaj Mobility 2025 Key Figures Preview: What to Expect In a year of sharp contrasts, Bajaj Mobility balanced plunging sales with major restructuring gains, strategic divestments, and record-breaking motorsport success.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     