Nemetschek Ends 2025 Strong, Meets Revenue & Profit Goals
Nemetschek Group closed 2025 with record-breaking growth, surpassing EUR 1 billion in revenue and delivering strong profitability across all key segments.
- Nemetschek Group achieved a 22.6% currency-adjusted revenue growth in 2025, reaching a record high of EUR 1,191.2 million
- The company's EBITDA increased by 28.9% (currency-adjusted) to EUR 371.1 million, with an EBITDA margin of 31.2%
- Revenue exceeded EUR 1 billion for the first time in the company's history, surpassing the forecast corridor of 20-22% growth
- The fourth quarter saw a 16.7% currency-adjusted revenue increase, driven by strong performance in the Build segment
- The group’s EBITDA margin reached 32.9% in Q4, reflecting strong operational performance and an extraordinary effect from a provider insolvency
- Nemetschek remains confident for 2026, aiming for further sustainable and profitable growth, supported by AI innovations and strategic acquisitions
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Nemetschek is on 19.03.2026.
The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 76,45EUR and was down -0,23 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 77,28EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,08 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.704,32PKT (-0,02 %).
