Nemetschek Ends 2025 Strong, Meets Revenue & Profit Goals

Nemetschek Group achieved a 22.6% currency-adjusted revenue growth in 2025, reaching a record high of EUR 1,191.2 million

The company's EBITDA increased by 28.9% (currency-adjusted) to EUR 371.1 million, with an EBITDA margin of 31.2%

Revenue exceeded EUR 1 billion for the first time in the company's history, surpassing the forecast corridor of 20-22% growth

The fourth quarter saw a 16.7% currency-adjusted revenue increase, driven by strong performance in the Build segment

The group’s EBITDA margin reached 32.9% in Q4, reflecting strong operational performance and an extraordinary effect from a provider insolvency

Nemetschek remains confident for 2026, aiming for further sustainable and profitable growth, supported by AI innovations and strategic acquisitions

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Nemetschek is on 19.03.2026.

The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 76,45EUR and was down -0,23 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 77,28EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,08 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.704,32PKT (-0,02 %).





