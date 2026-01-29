    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSecunet Security Networks AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Secunet Security Networks
    Secunet Security Networks Reaches 2025 Outlook Highs in Preliminary Results

    In 2025, the company delivered strong, broad-based growth in revenue, earnings and orders, laying a solid foundation for further expansion in 2026.

    • Group revenue increased by 13% to €458.8 million in 2025, reaching the upper end of the outlook
    • EBIT rose by 22% to €51.7 million, with margins improving to 11.3%
    • EBITDA grew by 24% to €74.9 million, with an EBITDA margin of 16.3%
    • Order intake increased by 26% to €531.9 million, with Q4 2025 setting a record at €218.0 million
    • The order backlog grew by 36% to €278.3 million as of December 31, 2025
    • The company expects further growth in revenue (€460-€500 million) and earnings (EBIT €53-€58 million, EBITDA €76-€84 million) in 2026

    The next important date, Annual Report 2025, at Secunet Security Networks is on 30.03.2026.

    The price of Secunet Security Networks at the time of the news was 214,25EUR and was down -0,23 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 220,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,92 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.312,79PKT (+0,11 %).


