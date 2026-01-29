    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsq.beyond AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu q.beyond
    q.beyond Projects €12.3M EBITDA in 2025 with Profitable Net Income

    In 2025, q.beyond delivered robust growth, stronger cash generation and a solid balance sheet, while laying the groundwork for its ambitious 2028 Strategy.

    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • q.beyond's EBITDA increased to €12.3 million in 2025, a 17% growth compared to previous year.
    • The company's consolidated net income improved by €6.5 million, reaching €2.5 million in 2025.
    • Free cash flow rose by 72% to €5.5 million, and the company is debt-free with net liquidity of €42 million.
    • Revenues grew by €2.6 million to €182.6 million, with like-for-like revenues increasing, despite a challenging economic climate.
    • q.beyond plans to unveil its “2028 Strategy” focusing on expanding into sectors like Energy and Healthcare and marketing its AI expertise.
    • The company aims to increase its nearshoring and offshoring ratio to 30%, expanding its international locations in Latvia, Spain, India, and the USA.

    The next important date, The translation of "Außerordentliche Hauptversammlung" to English is "Extraordinary General Meeting.", at q.beyond is on 30.01.2026.

    The price of q.beyond at the time of the news was 0,7530EUR and was down -0,13 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,7720EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,52 % since publication.


