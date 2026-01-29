DAX, TRX Gold Corporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto:
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|TRX Gold Corporation
|+17,90 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Sumitomo Metal Mining
|+10,32 %
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
|🥉
|Goldsky Resources
|+8,73 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
|-9,27 %
|Halbleiter
|🟥
|DroneShield
|-9,49 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Advantest
|-11,58 %
|Elektrogeräte
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|OHB
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|🥈
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Impact Silver
|Rohstoffe
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Critical Metals Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|American Tungsten & Antimony
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|316
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|213
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|93
|Pharmaindustrie
|Gold
|86
|Rohstoffe
|Almonty Industries
|63
|Rohstoffe
|PUMA
|55
|Freizeit
TRX Gold Corporation
Wochenperformance: +127,38 %
Wochenperformance: +127,38 %
Platz 1
Sumitomo Metal Mining
Wochenperformance: +25,58 %
Wochenperformance: +25,58 %
Platz 2
Goldsky Resources
Wochenperformance: +59,01 %
Wochenperformance: +59,01 %
Platz 3
KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Wochenperformance: +1,09 %
Wochenperformance: +1,09 %
Platz 4
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -26,33 %
Wochenperformance: -26,33 %
Platz 5
Advantest
Wochenperformance: +18,44 %
Wochenperformance: +18,44 %
Platz 6
OHB
Wochenperformance: +57,86 %
Wochenperformance: +57,86 %
Platz 7
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -21,14 %
Wochenperformance: -21,14 %
Platz 8
Impact Silver
Wochenperformance: -6,21 %
Wochenperformance: -6,21 %
Platz 9
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -26,33 %
Wochenperformance: -26,33 %
Platz 10
Critical Metals Corporation
Wochenperformance: -7,25 %
Wochenperformance: -7,25 %
Platz 11
American Tungsten & Antimony
Wochenperformance: -1,33 %
Wochenperformance: -1,33 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,17 %
Wochenperformance: +1,17 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: +28,21 %
Wochenperformance: +28,21 %
Platz 14
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -13,24 %
Wochenperformance: -13,24 %
Platz 15
Gold
Wochenperformance: +16,04 %
Wochenperformance: +16,04 %
Platz 16
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +12,01 %
Wochenperformance: +12,01 %
Platz 17
PUMA
Wochenperformance: +7,67 %
Wochenperformance: +7,67 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte