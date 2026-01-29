Lloyds Banking Group 2025 Results: What You Need to Know!

Lloyds Banking Group reported a statutory profit before tax of £6.7 billion for 2025, up from £6.0 billion in 2024, driven by higher total income.

The Group achieved underlying net interest income of £13.6 billion, a 6% increase compared to 2024, with a banking net interest margin of 3.06%.

Customer loans and advances rose to £481.1 billion, marking a 5% increase, while customer deposits grew to £496.5 billion, up 3% year-on-year.

The Board recommended a final ordinary dividend of 2.43 pence per share, resulting in a total ordinary dividend of 3.65 pence per share for 2025, a 15% increase from the previous year.

For 2026, the Group expects underlying net interest income of approximately £14.9 billion and a cost:income ratio of less than 50%.

Lloyds Banking Group plans to implement a share buyback program of up to £1.75 billion, reflecting its strong capital position and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Lloyds Banking Group is on 18.02.2026.

The price of Lloyds Banking Group at the time of the news was 1,2125EUR and was down -0,41 % compared with the previous day.






