    Lloyds Banking Group 2025 Results: What You Need to Know!

    Lloyds Banking Group enters 2025 on a stronger footing, lifting profits, expanding lending and deposits, and boosting shareholder returns while setting ambitious targets for 2026.

    • Lloyds Banking Group reported a statutory profit before tax of £6.7 billion for 2025, up from £6.0 billion in 2024, driven by higher total income.
    • The Group achieved underlying net interest income of £13.6 billion, a 6% increase compared to 2024, with a banking net interest margin of 3.06%.
    • Customer loans and advances rose to £481.1 billion, marking a 5% increase, while customer deposits grew to £496.5 billion, up 3% year-on-year.
    • The Board recommended a final ordinary dividend of 2.43 pence per share, resulting in a total ordinary dividend of 3.65 pence per share for 2025, a 15% increase from the previous year.
    • For 2026, the Group expects underlying net interest income of approximately £14.9 billion and a cost:income ratio of less than 50%.
    • Lloyds Banking Group plans to implement a share buyback program of up to £1.75 billion, reflecting its strong capital position and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

    The price of Lloyds Banking Group at the time of the news was 1,2125EUR and was down -0,41 % compared with the previous day.


