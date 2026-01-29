    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärts2G ENERGY AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu 2G ENERGY
    89 Aufrufe 89 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    2G Energy AG Achieves Rapid Q4 Growth Across Germany & Europe

    2G Energy is entering 2026 on a powerful growth trajectory, fueled by surging equipment sales, booming biogas investments, and fresh momentum from Europe to North America.

    2G Energy AG Achieves Rapid Q4 Growth Across Germany & Europe
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • 2G Energy AG experienced strong growth in Q4 2025, with new equipment sales up by 145% to EUR 22.4 million.
    • Incoming orders outside Ukraine in Europe increased by 160% to EUR 11.7 million, driven by higher investments in biogas and supportive political measures.
    • North American core business remained robust with incoming orders of EUR 15.5 million in Q4 2025, despite the expiry of the IRA program.
    • The EU approved 12 GW of reserve power capacity, favoring gas-fired power plants, with tenders starting in 2026, supporting future sales growth.
    • Management confirms 2026 sales forecast of EUR 440-490 million and an EBIT margin of 9.0-11.0%, with ongoing projects in data centers expected to boost growth.
    • 2G Energy develops decentralized energy solutions, including CHP plants, large heat pumps, and peak-load gensets, with over 9,000 systems installed worldwide.

    The next important date, "Hamburg Investor Days (HIT)", at 2G ENERGY is on 04.02.2026.

    The price of 2G ENERGY at the time of the news was 36,00EUR and was up +2,20 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 36,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,56 % since publication.


    2G ENERGY

    +1,56 %
    -0,72 %
    0,00 %
    +15,36 %
    +37,92 %
    +43,36 %
    +42,47 %
    +594,40 %
    +1.517,71 %
    ISIN:DE000A0HL8N9WKN:A0HL8N





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    2G Energy AG Achieves Rapid Q4 Growth Across Germany & Europe 2G Energy is entering 2026 on a powerful growth trajectory, fueled by surging equipment sales, booming biogas investments, and fresh momentum from Europe to North America.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     