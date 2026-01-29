2G Energy AG Achieves Rapid Q4 Growth Across Germany & Europe

2G Energy AG experienced strong growth in Q4 2025, with new equipment sales up by 145% to EUR 22.4 million.

Incoming orders outside Ukraine in Europe increased by 160% to EUR 11.7 million, driven by higher investments in biogas and supportive political measures.

North American core business remained robust with incoming orders of EUR 15.5 million in Q4 2025, despite the expiry of the IRA program.

The EU approved 12 GW of reserve power capacity, favoring gas-fired power plants, with tenders starting in 2026, supporting future sales growth.

Management confirms 2026 sales forecast of EUR 440-490 million and an EBIT margin of 9.0-11.0%, with ongoing projects in data centers expected to boost growth.

2G Energy develops decentralized energy solutions, including CHP plants, large heat pumps, and peak-load gensets, with over 9,000 systems installed worldwide.

The next important date, "Hamburg Investor Days (HIT)", at 2G ENERGY is on 04.02.2026.

The price of 2G ENERGY at the time of the news was 36,00EUR and was up +2,20 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 36,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,56 % since publication.





