    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus

    Kreise

    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Air Asia will 100 kleine Airbus-Jets kaufen

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Großauftrag für Airbus A220 von Air Asia steht bevor.
    • Rund 100 Maschinen, eventuell bis zu 150 Jets.
    • Bekanntgabe des Vertrags könnte noch diese Woche erfolgen.
    Kreise - Air Asia will 100 kleine Airbus-Jets kaufen
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    KUALA LUMPUR (dpa-AFX) - Dem weltgrößten Flugzeugbauer Airbus winkt Insidern zufolge ein Großauftrag für sein kleinstes Passagierjet-Modell A220. Die malaysische Fluggesellschaft Air Asia stehe vor dem Abschluss eines Auftrags über etwa 100 Maschinen der Reihe, berichtete die Nachrichtenagentur Bloomberg am Donnerstag unter Berufung auf mit der Sache vertraute Personen. Kaufoptionen könnten das Volumen des Deals auf 150 Jets vergrößern. Damit wäre es die bisher größte A220-Bestellung.

    Den zitierten Kreisen zufolge stehen die Eckpunkte des Vertrags bereits fest. Eine Bekanntgabe werde möglicherweise noch in dieser Woche erfolgen. Air Asia ist schon lange Großkundin bei Airbus und betreibt eine Flotte von etwa 250 Jets, die alle von dem europäischen Hersteller stammen. Die beiden Unternehmen wollten sich auf Nachfrage von Bloomberg nicht zu der Sache äußern./stw/nas/jha/

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Airbus Group SE!
    Long
    181,01€
    Basispreis
    1,45
    Ask
    × 13,38
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Short
    208,78€
    Basispreis
    1,49
    Ask
    × 13,20
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,03 % und einem Kurs von 195,4 auf Tradegate (29. Januar 2026, 11:30 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um -8,13 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -0,35 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 154,61 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 2,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,9900 %.

    Die letzten 9 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 234,44EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 220,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 250,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +12,75 %/+28,13 % bedeutet.




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu Airbus - 938914 - NL0000235190

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Airbus. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!

    ✧ SchlagzeilenErstellt durch wallstreetONLINE AI (Beta-Version: kann Fehler enthalten)
    Im wallstreetONLINE-Forum geht es um den starken Kursrückgang der Airbus‑Aktie in der letzten Woche, oft als „freier Fall“ bezeichnet, mit technischen Zielmarken unter 200/190/180. Diskutiert werden hohe kurzfristige Volatilität, spürbare Verluste für Kleinanleger und mögliche schnelle Trades; einzelne sehen kurzfristig 3–5 % Erholungspotenzial.
    Das Sentiment der wallstreetONLINE Community ist im Moment negativ gegenüber Airbus eingestellt.

    Autor
    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    2 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Kreise Air Asia will 100 kleine Airbus-Jets kaufen Dem weltgrößten Flugzeugbauer Airbus winkt Insidern zufolge ein Großauftrag für sein kleinstes Passagierjet-Modell A220. Die malaysische Fluggesellschaft Air Asia stehe vor dem Abschluss eines Auftrags über etwa 100 Maschinen der Reihe, berichtete …
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     