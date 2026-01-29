Air Asia will 100 kleine Airbus-Jets kaufen

Int_Bilanzbuchhalter schrieb 04.04.25, 07:02

Im Foreign Trade Barriers Report der US-Regierung werden auf Seite 158 die Subventionen für Airbus beanstandet.



Government Support for Airbus



In October 2019, after 15 years of litigation, the WTO authorized the United States to take $7.5 billion in

trade countermeasures in the dispute against the EU, France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom

regarding their illegal subsidies for the Airbus consortium.



On June 15, 2021, the United States and the EU announced a cooperative framework to address the large

civil aircraft disputes. The cooperative framework suspended each side’s tariffs related to this dispute for

five years. The United States and the EU also agreed to principles for government support in this sector,

including their shared intent that any financing for the production or development of large civil aircraft be

on market terms. The United States and the EU further agreed to collaborate on jointly analyzing and

addressing non-market policies and practices of third countries that may harm the U.S. and EU large civil

aircraft industries.



Over many years, France, Germany, Spain, and, to a much lesser extent, Belgium, have provided subsidies

to Airbus-affiliated national companies to aid in the development, production, and marketing of Airbus’s

large civil aircraft. These governments have financed from 33 percent to 100 percent of the development

costs (launch aid) for all Airbus aircraft models. They have also provided other forms of support, including

equity infusions, debt forgiveness, debt rollovers, marketing assistance, and research and development

funding, and have applied political and economic pressure on purchasing governments. The cooperative

framework affirms the EU’s intent to provide future funding only on market terms.



In addition to these subsidies, the EU maintains aeronautics research programs that are driven significantly

by a policy intended to enhance the international competitiveness of the EU civil aeronautics industry. EU

Member State governments have spent hundreds of millions of euros to create infrastructure for Airbus

programs.



The United States will monitor any government financing of Airbus closely.



Quelle: https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/files/Press/Reports/2025NTE.pdf