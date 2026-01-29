Eckert & Ziegler Achieves 2025 Record: On Track for Success

Eckert & Ziegler SE reported preliminary sales of approximately €312 million for the fiscal year 2025, a 5% increase from €295.8 million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBIT before special items for 2025 was around €78 million, reflecting an 18% rise from €65.9 million in 2024.

The company's net income for 2025 reached approximately €48 million, up from €33.3 million in the prior year.

The complete audited annual financial statements for 2025 will be published on March 26, 2026, along with the forecast for the 2026 financial year.

Eckert & Ziegler SE specializes in isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy, employing over 1,000 people.

The company's shares are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse, indicating its significant presence in the market.

