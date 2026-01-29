    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEckert & Ziegler AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Eckert & Ziegler
    Eckert & Ziegler Achieves 2025 Record: On Track for Success

    Eckert & Ziegler SE closes 2025 with solid momentum: rising sales, sharply higher earnings, and a stronger market footprint in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy.

    Eckert & Ziegler Achieves 2025 Record: On Track for Success
    Foto: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
    • Eckert & Ziegler SE reported preliminary sales of approximately €312 million for the fiscal year 2025, a 5% increase from €295.8 million in the previous year.
    • Adjusted EBIT before special items for 2025 was around €78 million, reflecting an 18% rise from €65.9 million in 2024.
    • The company's net income for 2025 reached approximately €48 million, up from €33.3 million in the prior year.
    • The complete audited annual financial statements for 2025 will be published on March 26, 2026, along with the forecast for the 2026 financial year.
    • Eckert & Ziegler SE specializes in isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy, employing over 1,000 people.
    • The company's shares are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse, indicating its significant presence in the market.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Eckert & Ziegler is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of Eckert & Ziegler at the time of the news was 15,720EUR and was up +0,32 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.170,00PKT (-0,78 %).


    Eckert & Ziegler

    +1,60 %
    -1,84 %
    +3,27 %
    -8,46 %
    -12,13 %
    -4,58 %
    -4,50 %
    +1.037,05 %
    +770,35 %
    ISIN:DE0005659700WKN:565970





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener Wert
    Eckert & Ziegler Achieves 2025 Record: On Track for Success Eckert & Ziegler SE closes 2025 with solid momentum: rising sales, sharply higher earnings, and a stronger market footprint in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy.
