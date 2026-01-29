DAX, Modine Manufacturing & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Modine Manufacturing
|+21,02 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥈
|TRX Gold Corporation
|+17,90 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|OHB
|+16,21 %
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|🟥
|Ramaco Resources Registered (A)
|-14,29 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|SAP
|-16,34 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|SAP ADR
|-16,62 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|OHB
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|🥈
|TempraMed Technologies
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Saga Metals
|Rohstoffe
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|Critical Metals Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|SAP
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|314
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|256
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Gold
|108
|Rohstoffe
|SAP
|107
|Informationstechnologie
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|101
|Pharmaindustrie
|PUMA
|59
|Freizeit
