    ATOSS Software Achieves 20th Consecutive Record Year in Cloud & Subscription Revenue

    ATOSS Software SE continues its impressive growth streak, delivering record revenues, rising cloud momentum and a higher dividend while setting ambitious targets for 2026 and 2027.

    • ATOSS Software SE reported an 11% increase in revenue for 2025, reaching EUR 189.3 million, marking the 20th consecutive year of record revenue and earnings.
    • Software revenue rose by 13% to EUR 140.7 million, with cloud and subscription services driving a 28% increase to EUR 92.7 million, now comprising 49% of total revenue.
    • Recurring revenue from cloud and subscriptions accounted for 70% of total revenue, with an 18% year-on-year increase to EUR 131.9 million.
    • The company's EBIT margin was 36%, slightly down from 37% the previous year, attributed to effective cost management.
    • ATOSS plans to propose a dividend of EUR 2.28 per share, up from EUR 2.13, based on a long-term distribution policy of 75% of earnings per share.
    • For 2026, ATOSS anticipates revenue of around EUR 215 million with an EBIT margin of at least 32%, and expects to reach approximately EUR 245 million in revenue by 2027.

    The next important date, Press release announcing the preliminary results for 2025., at ATOSS Software is on 30.01.2026.

    The price of ATOSS Software at the time of the news was 95,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 97,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,09 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.049,31PKT (-1,44 %).


    ATOSS Software

    ISIN:DE0005104400WKN:510440





    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
