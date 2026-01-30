Raiffeisen Bank International Achieves Over €1.4 Billion Profit (Excl. Russia)

Raiffeisen Bank International's (RBI) preliminary 2025 profit (excluding Russia) exceeds €1.4 billion, up 48% from the previous year.

Main revenues increased by 3% to €6,186 million, driven by 6% loan growth in 2025.

RBI's CET1 ratio excluding Russia stands at 15.5%, with a group CET1 ratio of 17.9%.

The bank is on track to reduce its business in Russia, with restrictions remaining in place in 2026.

For 2026, RBI expects main revenues to grow by mid-single digits, around 7% loan growth, and a CET1 ratio above 15%.

The proposed dividend is €1.60 per share, subject to audited results and approval at the AGM.

