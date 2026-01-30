    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsRaiffeisen Bank International AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Raiffeisen Bank International
    Raiffeisen Bank International Achieves Over €1.4 Billion Profit (Excl. Russia)

    Raiffeisen Bank International enters 2025 with surging profits, robust capital strength and clear plans to scale back Russia while targeting further growth across its core markets.

    Foto: Hans Ringhofer - picture alliance / picturedesk.com
    • Raiffeisen Bank International's (RBI) preliminary 2025 profit (excluding Russia) exceeds €1.4 billion, up 48% from the previous year.
    • Main revenues increased by 3% to €6,186 million, driven by 6% loan growth in 2025.
    • RBI's CET1 ratio excluding Russia stands at 15.5%, with a group CET1 ratio of 17.9%.
    • The bank is on track to reduce its business in Russia, with restrictions remaining in place in 2026.
    • For 2026, RBI expects main revenues to grow by mid-single digits, around 7% loan growth, and a CET1 ratio above 15%.
    • The proposed dividend is €1.60 per share, subject to audited results and approval at the AGM.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Raiffeisen Bank International is on 02.03.2026.

    The price of Raiffeisen Bank International at the time of the news was 42,99EUR and was down -0,14 % compared with the previous day.


    Raiffeisen Bank International

    ISIN:AT0000606306WKN:A0D9SU





