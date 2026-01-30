DAX, Kioxia Holdings Corporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Kioxia Holdings Corporation
|+12,50 %
|Hardware
|🥈
|Deckers Outdoor
|+11,62 %
|Konsum
|🥉
|Xerox Holdings Corporation
|+9,16 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Tianqi Lithium Registered (H)
|-10,92 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Liontown Resources
|-12,74 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Jiangxi Copper (H)
|-12,94 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|OHB
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|🥉
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|Endeavour Silver
|Rohstoffe
|First Majestic Silver Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|American Tungsten & Antimony
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|307
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|249
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|SAP
|147
|Informationstechnologie
|Gold
|99
|Rohstoffe
|DroneShield
|67
|Sonstige Technologie
|Tesla
|54
|Fahrzeugindustrie
Kioxia Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: +22,51 %
Platz 1
Deckers Outdoor
Wochenperformance: +7,29 %
Platz 2
Xerox Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: -1,05 %
Platz 3
Tianqi Lithium Registered (H)
Wochenperformance: -17,19 %
Platz 4
Liontown Resources
Wochenperformance: -17,25 %
Platz 5
Jiangxi Copper (H)
Wochenperformance: +2,25 %
Platz 6
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -20,65 %
Platz 7
OHB
Wochenperformance: +72,43 %
Platz 8
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: -17,00 %
Platz 9
Endeavour Silver
Wochenperformance: -15,60 %
Platz 10
First Majestic Silver Corporation
Wochenperformance: -7,15 %
Platz 11
American Tungsten & Antimony
Wochenperformance: -14,55 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -2,24 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: +16,96 %
Platz 14
SAP
Wochenperformance: -12,69 %
Platz 15
Gold
Wochenperformance: +4,62 %
Platz 16
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -27,51 %
Platz 17
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -7,62 %
Platz 18
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte