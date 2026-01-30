YOC AG Reveals Early 2025 Financial Results

YOC AG reports preliminary 2025 revenues of EUR 37.1 million, exceeding the previous year's EUR 35.0 million.

The company's EBITDA for 2025 is approximately EUR 2.4 million, significantly below the prior year's EUR 5.2 million.

The expected net income for 2025 is around EUR -0.4 million, indicating a loss.

The decline in EBITDA and net income is mainly due to weak Q4 business activity, a flat digital advertising market, and lower gross margins.

YOC AG did not meet its full-year guidance, which projected revenues of EUR 39-41 million and EBITDA of EUR 4-5 million.

The final audited financial statements for 2025 will be published on April 28, 2026.

The price of YOC at the time of the news was 9,4000EUR and was down -5,95 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,5400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,49 % since publication.





