SBF AG Projects Stable to Positive Growth in 2026 Amid Challenges
Despite economic headwinds, SBF AG enters 2026 with confidence, backed by a strong order backlog, solid market position and clear focus on future growth areas.
- SBF AG anticipates stable to positive business development for 2026 despite challenging economic conditions.
- The company expects sales between €38 to €45 million and EBITDA of €1.8 to €4.4 million for the fiscal year.
- SBF AG has a strong market position with a high order backlog exceeding €100 million, enabling stable revenue development.
- The company operates in three business areas: rolling stock, public and industrial lighting, and sensor technology/electromechanics.
- Strategic focus is on growth areas such as security and critical infrastructure, benefiting from diverse end markets.
- SBF AG emphasizes the importance of local development and high-quality manufacturing in Germany to maintain customer relationships.
