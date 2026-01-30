    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSBF AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu SBF
    SBF AG Projects Stable to Positive Growth in 2026 Amid Challenges

    Despite economic headwinds, SBF AG enters 2026 with confidence, backed by a strong order backlog, solid market position and clear focus on future growth areas.

    SBF AG Projects Stable to Positive Growth in 2026 Amid Challenges
    • SBF AG anticipates stable to positive business development for 2026 despite challenging economic conditions.
    • The company expects sales between €38 to €45 million and EBITDA of €1.8 to €4.4 million for the fiscal year.
    • SBF AG has a strong market position with a high order backlog exceeding €100 million, enabling stable revenue development.
    • The company operates in three business areas: rolling stock, public and industrial lighting, and sensor technology/electromechanics.
    • Strategic focus is on growth areas such as security and critical infrastructure, benefiting from diverse end markets.
    • SBF AG emphasizes the importance of local development and high-quality manufacturing in Germany to maintain customer relationships.

    SBF AG Projects Stable to Positive Growth in 2026 Amid Challenges Despite economic headwinds, SBF AG enters 2026 with confidence, backed by a strong order backlog, solid market position and clear focus on future growth areas.
