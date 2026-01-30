SBF AG Projects Stable to Positive Growth in 2026 Amid Challenges

SBF AG anticipates stable to positive business development for 2026 despite challenging economic conditions.

The company expects sales between €38 to €45 million and EBITDA of €1.8 to €4.4 million for the fiscal year.

SBF AG has a strong market position with a high order backlog exceeding €100 million, enabling stable revenue development.

The company operates in three business areas: rolling stock, public and industrial lighting, and sensor technology/electromechanics.

Strategic focus is on growth areas such as security and critical infrastructure, benefiting from diverse end markets.

SBF AG emphasizes the importance of local development and high-quality manufacturing in Germany to maintain customer relationships.

The price of SBF at the time of the news was 5,0300EUR and was down -0,40 % compared with the previous day.





