FintechWerx Receives Completed Proof of Concept from ActioHX, Advancing AI-Werx Deployment

Vancouver, BC - January 30, 2026 - FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. (CSE: WERX) ("FintechWerx" or the "Company") has now announced the successful delivery and deployment of ActioHX’s completed proof of concept, marking a key milestone for the Company’s AI-Werx initiative.

The engagement has resulted in a fully operational, interactive demonstration environment that unifies fragmented financial, operational, and external datasets into a structured, queryable intelligence layer. Deliverables include live dashboards, automated PDF reporting, and a natural-language user interface designed specifically for smaller financial institutions operating within regulated environments.

The completed environment enables users to move beyond static reports and manual analysis, allowing teams to interrogate their own data in real time, generate structured summaries, and surface actionable insights across onboarding, risk signals, and performance metrics. This milestone establishes the technical foundation for broader deployment of FintechWerx’s AI-Werx product strategy, and related analytics services.

Addressing the significance of the completed deployment, George Hofsink, Co-Founder and CEO of FintechWerx, emphasized the shift from concept to operational capability.

"The completion of this proof of concept moves AI-Werx from planning into practical use," says Hofsink. "We now have a working environment that shows how fragmented payments and financial data can be organized, analyzed, and turned into clear, decision-ready insights within minutes. This is a real, operational tool that allows clients to move quickly from raw transactions to operational business results."

Hofsink added that the value of the platform lies in its operational accessibility and speed.

"The real value is operational. Teams can ask questions, validate results, and generate reporting without building custom data projects or hiring large analytics teams. That speed and accessibility is what we believe allows smaller institutions to compete with much larger players."

From a technical and governance perspective, Kevin Wahlmeier, Chief Executive Officer of ActioHX, highlighted the importance of maintaining rigor while accelerating deployment.

"Our objective was to demonstrate that advanced AI and analytics can operate effectively within regulated financial environments without compromising governance, auditability, or data integrity," says Wahlmeier. "This work confirms that structured, traceable intelligence can be delivered quickly and at production quality. FintechWerx now has a scalable framework that can support additional clients and use cases as the platform expands."