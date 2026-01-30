Silber, FRIWO & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto:
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|FRIWO
|+42,86 %
|Telekommunikation
|🥈
|Frontera Energy Corporation
|+36,70 %
|Öl/Gas
|🥉
|Appen
|+32,58 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Signify
|-16,93 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Northam Platinum Holdings
|-18,33 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Bombardier Registered (A)
|-18,63 %
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥈
|TKMS
|Maschinenbau
|🥉
|TempraMed Technologies
|Gesundheitswesen
|American Tungsten & Antimony
|Rohstoffe
|Monument Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Vanguard Mining
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|346
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|DAX
|340
|-
|🥉
|Gold
|98
|Rohstoffe
|Lang & Schwarz
|94
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|DroneShield
|68
|Sonstige Technologie
|SAP
|65
|Informationstechnologie
