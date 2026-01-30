ANALYSE-FLASH
Jefferies senkt Airbus auf 'Hold' und Ziel auf 215 Euro
- Jefferies stuft Airbus von "Buy" auf "Hold" ab.
- Kursziel für Airbus sinkt von 230 auf 215 Euro.
- Analystin bevorzugt Rüstungswerte, Renk als Top Pick.
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Airbus von "Buy" auf "Hold" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 230 auf 215 Euro gesenkt. Analystin Chloe Lemarie stellte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie ihre Leitlinien für das Jahr 2026 in der Luftfahrt- und Rüstungsindustrie vor, wobei letztere Werte ihr bevorzugtes Segment sind - mit Renk als neuem "Top Pick". Für den Flugzeugbauer Airbus strich sie nach guter Kursentwicklung ihre Kaufempfehlung unter dem Einfluss von Währungseffekten und existierender Geschäftsrisiken./tih/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.01.2026 / 13:07 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.01.2026 / 13:07 / ET
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie
Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,71 % und einem Kurs von 192,3 auf Tradegate (30. Januar 2026, 21:50 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um -5,58 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -0,77 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 152,24 Mrd..
Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 2,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,9900 %.
Die letzten 8 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 230,63EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 215,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 250,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +11,89 %/+30,10 % bedeutet.
Analyst:
Kursziel: 215 Euro
Government Support for Airbus
In October 2019, after 15 years of litigation, the WTO authorized the United States to take $7.5 billion in
trade countermeasures in the dispute against the EU, France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom
regarding their illegal subsidies for the Airbus consortium.
On June 15, 2021, the United States and the EU announced a cooperative framework to address the large
civil aircraft disputes. The cooperative framework suspended each side’s tariffs related to this dispute for
five years. The United States and the EU also agreed to principles for government support in this sector,
including their shared intent that any financing for the production or development of large civil aircraft be
on market terms. The United States and the EU further agreed to collaborate on jointly analyzing and
addressing non-market policies and practices of third countries that may harm the U.S. and EU large civil
aircraft industries.
Over many years, France, Germany, Spain, and, to a much lesser extent, Belgium, have provided subsidies
to Airbus-affiliated national companies to aid in the development, production, and marketing of Airbus’s
large civil aircraft. These governments have financed from 33 percent to 100 percent of the development
costs (launch aid) for all Airbus aircraft models. They have also provided other forms of support, including
equity infusions, debt forgiveness, debt rollovers, marketing assistance, and research and development
funding, and have applied political and economic pressure on purchasing governments. The cooperative
framework affirms the EU’s intent to provide future funding only on market terms.
In addition to these subsidies, the EU maintains aeronautics research programs that are driven significantly
by a policy intended to enhance the international competitiveness of the EU civil aeronautics industry. EU
Member State governments have spent hundreds of millions of euros to create infrastructure for Airbus
programs.
The United States will monitor any government financing of Airbus closely.
Quelle: https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/files/Press/Reports/2025NTE.pdf