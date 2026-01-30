    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus

    ANALYSE-FLASH

    Jefferies senkt Airbus auf 'Hold' und Ziel auf 215 Euro

    • Jefferies stuft Airbus von "Buy" auf "Hold" ab.
    • Kursziel für Airbus sinkt von 230 auf 215 Euro.
    • Analystin bevorzugt Rüstungswerte, Renk als Top Pick.
    NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Airbus von "Buy" auf "Hold" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 230 auf 215 Euro gesenkt. Analystin Chloe Lemarie stellte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie ihre Leitlinien für das Jahr 2026 in der Luftfahrt- und Rüstungsindustrie vor, wobei letztere Werte ihr bevorzugtes Segment sind - mit Renk als neuem "Top Pick". Für den Flugzeugbauer Airbus strich sie nach guter Kursentwicklung ihre Kaufempfehlung unter dem Einfluss von Währungseffekten und existierender Geschäftsrisiken./tih/he

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,71 % und einem Kurs von 192,3 auf Tradegate (30. Januar 2026, 21:50 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um -5,58 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -0,77 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 152,24 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 2,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,9900 %.

    Die letzten 8 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 230,63EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 215,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 250,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +11,89 %/+30,10 % bedeutet.


