    How Ecosystem and Sustainability Are Transforming Global Car Brands

    As electrification and digital ecosystems reshape mobility, brand power in the auto industry is being redefined by sustainability, engagement, and vision.

    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Ecosystem capabilities and sustainability are now the core metrics for automotive brand value, replacing market scale.
    • The 2025 AutoVision Global Automotive Brand Value Evaluation Report highlights a transformation in brand evaluation standards amid the industry's shift towards electrification and intelligence.
    • Toyota Group regained the top position in global brand value, followed by Volkswagen and China's BYD, which is the first Chinese brand in the top three.
    • The report emphasizes the importance of ecosystem building and sustainable competitiveness, with a focus on investments in the circular economy and social responsibility.
    • The evaluation model now includes performance metrics from social platforms like TikTok and Instagram to better reflect brand health and user engagement.
    • Future success in the automotive industry will depend on aligning products, technology, and sustainability with a clear global brand vision, rather than isolated technical breakthroughs.






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
