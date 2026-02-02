How Ecosystem and Sustainability Are Transforming Global Car Brands
As electrification and digital ecosystems reshape mobility, brand power in the auto industry is being redefined by sustainability, engagement, and vision.
- Ecosystem capabilities and sustainability are now the core metrics for automotive brand value, replacing market scale.
- The 2025 AutoVision Global Automotive Brand Value Evaluation Report highlights a transformation in brand evaluation standards amid the industry's shift towards electrification and intelligence.
- Toyota Group regained the top position in global brand value, followed by Volkswagen and China's BYD, which is the first Chinese brand in the top three.
- The report emphasizes the importance of ecosystem building and sustainable competitiveness, with a focus on investments in the circular economy and social responsibility.
- The evaluation model now includes performance metrics from social platforms like TikTok and Instagram to better reflect brand health and user engagement.
- Future success in the automotive industry will depend on aligning products, technology, and sustainability with a clear global brand vision, rather than isolated technical breakthroughs.
