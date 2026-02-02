Highlight Communications AG Reports Strong FY2025 Results: Revenue, EBITDA & Cash Flow Surge

Highlight Communications AG reported strong preliminary unaudited figures for the fiscal year 2025.

Consolidated revenue is expected to be between CHF 405 million and CHF 410 million, up from CHF 404.1 million in the previous year.

EBITDA increased significantly from CHF 77.5 million to a range of CHF 170 million to CHF 177 million.

Cash flow from operating activities rose from CHF 36.4 million to a range of CHF 130 million to CHF 139 million.

The company anticipates that the positive trend will continue into 2026 based on current operating developments.

Final figures for the fiscal year 2025 are expected to be published in April 2026.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Highlight Communications is on 15.04.2026.

The price of Highlight Communications at the time of the news was 1,2350EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





