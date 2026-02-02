Mister Spex Confirms 2025 Guidance: Profitability Focus Drives Growth

Net revenue decreased by 18% to approximately €178 million in 2025, driven by store closures and reduced promotional activities.

Like-for-like growth reached 8%, indicating strong demand in the core German business.

EBIT margin was in the lower half of the -5% to -15% guidance range, reflecting ongoing cost measures and restructuring efforts.

Cash balance remained stable at around €56 million, demonstrating continued financial discipline.

Average order value (AOV) for prescription glasses increased by 20%, supported by expanded premium offerings and the Mister Spex Switch subscription model.

The company reaffirmed its focus on profitability, operational discipline, and strategic restructuring, with the 2026 outlook to be published on 26 March 2026.

The next important date, FY 2025 Annual Report, at Mister Spex is on 26.03.2026.

The price of Mister Spex at the time of the news was 1,3100EUR and was down -0,57 % compared with the previous day.

